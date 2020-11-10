Quincy company slapped with $250,000 payment after making illegal campaign contributions

A Quincy-based company has made the second-largest civil forfeiture payment in state campaign finance history to resolve an investigation into prohibited contributions to 11 candidates, including Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito.

The $250,000 payment made by Boston Property Ventures LLC will be coupled with the purging by candidate committees of $57,500 to the state’s general fund — the total amount of prohibited funds contributed by the company – enabling the state to receive a total of $307,500 under the disposition agreement.

Richard McDonald is the owner and president of BPV, whose subsidiary Northeast Addictions Treatment Center is also located in Quincy.

State campaign finance regulators explored contributions made by the company from 2017 to 2020 and determined that the company reimbursed employees for contributions totaling at least $57,500, including $10,000 to Baker and $5,500 to Polito.

Regulators say the candidates had no knowledge that the contributions were made with corporate funds provided by someone other than the named contributor until they were notified by investigators.

State law bans the disguising of the source of campaign donations, as well as contributions from a limited liability corporation to a candidate.

The largest contributions made through Boston Property employees were $15,500 to Quincy Mayor Thomas Koch and $13,000 to Quincy City Councilor Brad Croall, according to a list, along with a disposition agreement, released Monday by the state Office of Campaign and Political Finance.

Other candidates who received funds were Quincy City Council members Brian Palmuc ci, Noel DiBona, former Quincy City Council members Kirsten Hughes and Margaret Laforest, Boston City Council members Michael Flaherty and Ed Flynn, and Norfolk Sheriff Jerry McDermott.

The agreement requires Boston Property Ventures to provide an affidavit to OCPF each year through 2024 attesting to the fact that no funds were provided to any person for the purpose of making campaign contributions.

(Copyright (c) 2020 State House News Service.