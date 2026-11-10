QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - The Quincy City Council voted to have oversight over new survillance technology in the city.



Councilors voted 8 to 1 in favor of allowing the public to weigh in on decisions about license plate readers.



Many people who live in the city have privacy concerns, but the police chief says the technology is necessary.



The police department deactivated the city’s Flock cameras last month, but said they would switch to another brand of automated license plate readers.



The Flock cameras are set to be removed soon.

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