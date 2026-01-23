QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Before the snow falls, the city of Quincy said it is taking unique approaches to remind residents about moving their cars to make way for plows and other snow removal vehicles.

“We put fake tickets on cars just to warn people that we will be towing, give them advance notice,” said Quincy Public Works Commissioner Al Grazioso. “We go out with the police on loud speakers, ask people to move their cars, because thats one of the biggest issues we have, parking.”

This weekend’s winter storm is expected to last for two days and dump up to two feet of snow in some areas, so city officials say clearing the roads is essential.

“There’s people who have medical conditions that get very nervous and anxious with something like this. That’s why we got to move those cars so if there is an incident we can get the ambulance to that house,” said Quincy Mayor Thomas Koch.

Officials say they have 5,000 tons of salt and 180 pieces of snow removal equipment ready.

“We have 1,000 roads in the city of Quincy. We have to prepare for public sidewalks, buildings, schools. There’s a lot of work involved,” said Grazioso.

State transportation officials are also asking people to stay off the roads, but say that shouldn’t be too much of a problem with the Patriots playing in the AFC Championship game on Sunday.

“Let us clear the roads completely because the last thing we want is to be turning this into a rescue mission,” said MassDOT Secretary Phillip Eng.

As for the MBTA, snow removal equipment is getting pulled out, checked out, and ready to roll when the snow arrives.

“We want to make sure is, we give people the option for mass transportation and at the same time we want to make sure if they use it, they can rely on it,” said Eng.

