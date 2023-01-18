COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - As Ana Walshe’s husband, Brian, faces a murder charge in connection with her disappearance despite no body being recovered, another Massachusetts family is recalling the tragic loss of their daughter in similar circumstances.

It was more than 20 years ago when Joseph Romano was convicted in the murder of Katherine Leonard Romano in Quincy, whose body was never recovered. And now the mysterious case of Ana Walshe has Leonard’s family feeling like they’re reliving it again.

“Heartbreaking to see it happening to someone else,” said Eileen Leonard of the allegations against Brian Walshe, who prosecutors say searched the internet for ways to dispose of remains after his wife went missing.

In September 1998, Katherine Leonard Romano’s husband, Eugene Leonard, called police to report that she had disappeared. And though they found signs of a violent attack, they never found a body.

Despite the lack of a body, the case made history in Massachusetts when Romano was found guilty of second degree murder. A hand-held saw was found with tissue and skin on it that tested positive for Katherine’s DNA.

The Leonards say it’s “wonderful” to think the groundwork of that case could lead to a conviction against Brian Walshe.

“Anything we could do we would certainly do to help,” Eugene said.

On the day #BrianWalshe is charged with #murder, #7news takes a look back at the first murder conviction in the state when no body was found. And just one station talks to the family of the victim in that case. pic.twitter.com/koF6QG0nP3 — Kimberly Bookman (@KimberlyBookman) January 18, 2023

