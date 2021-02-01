Quincy firefighters wade through icy water to rescue dog

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Quincy firefighters waded through the frigid water at Granite Links on Sunday to rescue to a dog that had fallen through the ice.

Video shared by Friends of Quincy Firefighters IAFF Local 792 showed a pair of first responders in rescue suits slowly working their way through chunks of ice to get to the wayward pup.

The firefighters were able to carry the dog to shore, where it was reunited with its owners.

The dog appeared to be OK.

