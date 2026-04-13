QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A gas station owner in Quincy is bringing the sound of the symphony to the people at the pump.

Harvey Kertzman was in a choral group decades ago and fell in love with music, especially the sound of the viola and its warm, soothing tone.

Kertzman, of Quincy Gas, said he came up with his plan to hire players for customers while they stop in fill up their tanks.

With the warm weather blossoming in Boston, Kertzman said it was the perfect time to cue up a springtime serenade.

The players played together last Friday and customers pumping their gas loved it. Putting together a random schedule of two hour slots, on musician at a time, probably twice a week.

Kertzman said he just wants to share some joy with people passing through. The players are paid for their time and travel.

“Everybody needs a smile these days,” Kertzman said. “When you hear a real quality viola play, there’s just no other sound like it on the planet. It’s really just a heartwarming sound, and it makes you just in love with music.”

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