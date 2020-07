QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Quincy girl who had been missing for nearly a week has been found safe.

Kimberly Alves, 15, returned to her home on Wednesday, according to the Quincy Police Department.

Alves had been separated from her family since Friday, police said.

She is said to be doing OK.

No additional details were immediately available.

Kimberly has returned home. Thank you everyone 🙌 https://t.co/nE96mppLIq — Quincy, MA Police Dept (@quincymapolice) July 22, 2020

