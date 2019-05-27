Quincy Health Department offering free measles vaccines after child diagnosed with virus

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - The Quincy Health Department is offering free measles vaccines on Monday after a young child who was diagnosed with the virus visited multiple public locations in the city last week.

The public is welcome to visit the Health Department, located at 440 East Squantum St., from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. to receive their free vaccine, Commissioner Ruth Jones said.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health confirmed that an 11-month-old child was diagnosed with measles on May 24.

Health officials say the child appeared at the following locations over the past week:

Saturday, May 18

11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Weymouth Club

75 Finnell Drive

Weymouth, Mass.

Tuesday, May 21

8:15 a.m. to 10:40 a.m. and 5:15 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Jack ‘n’ Jill Childcare at Marina Bay

500 Victory Rd.

North Quincy, Mass.

Wednesday, May 22

4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Star Market

130 Granite Ave

Quincy, Mass.

2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Quincy YMCA

79 Coddington St.

Quincy, Mass.

Thursday, May 23

8:15 a.m. to 10:40 a.m. and 5:15 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Jack ‘n’ Jill Childcare at Marina Bay

500 Victory Rd.

North Quincy, Mass.

Friday, May 24

9:10 a.m. to 1:40 p.m.

Crown Colony Medical Center

500 Congress Street

Quincy, Mass.

State health officials say anyone who has visited those locations and is not immune or does not know their immunization status should contact their health care provider before visiting a health care facility.

Measles symptoms can occur from 10 days to two weeks after exposure and can have symptoms similar to a cold. A rash occurs two to four days after initial symptoms.

