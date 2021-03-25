QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Quincy High School students involved in an alleged sexual harassment and hate speech incident are set to face disciplinary action.

Superintendent Kevin W. Mulvey wrote in a letter to the Quincy Public Schools community Sunday that he became aware of the alarming incident on March 19.

“This misconduct, which included pro-rape speech on social media, was extremely disturbing to the targeted student and the entire school community,” he wrote. “This is offensive and dangerous behavior that will not be tolerated by the Quincy Public Schools and the students involved in this misconduct will be held accountable and appropriately disciplined.”

Officials also plan to introduce a sexual awareness campaign at both high schools that is focused on educating students about the importance of healthy relationships, respectful communication, and appropriate responses.

Families in immediate need of information to aid in speaking with their student please contact your child’s school counselor or visit DOVE MA for additional resources.

No additional information regarding the incident has been released.

