Quincy hockey player receives police escort home after his release from rehab

A Quincy teen was given a police escort home after he completed rehab on Thursday as a result from an ice hockey injury earlier this month.

Connor Kulig, a 17-year-old hockey player from North Quincy High School, spend nine days in the hospital and weeks in rehab after breaking his neck during a game against Scituate.

Kulig thought he would never be able to walk again, and is now excited to be back on his feet.

On Thursday, Kulig was surprised to see police officers waiting for him as he left rehab.

Welcome home Connor! On January 8th, North Quincy High School Hockey Co Captain Connor Kulig suffered a spinal injury in a game against Scituate. Since that time, he has been hospitalized. This morning, members of our Special Operations Unit escorted Connor home! #ConnorStrong pic.twitter.com/kY4g4Cw2wi — Quincy Police (@quincymapolice) January 30, 2020

“Feeling awesome. Thankful to be home and where I am from and where I started,” Kulig said on Thursday. “When I got hit, I couldn’t do anything and now I’m able to get out of a car and walk around.”

“All the police officers they’d go ahead of us and they’d stop all the cars from going, and they turned on the the sirens – it was pretty fun,” Kulig said.

Mom was also glad to see Connor home.

“When it happened and I ran right over onto the ice, the hardest part was when he looked up at me and said, ‘Mom am I paralyzed,'” Dawn Kulig said. “The surgeon told me he was hoping that Connor would be able to push himself in a wheelchair, he didn’t expect this recovery. He said it was a miracle.”

Kulig can’t wait to return to school and already went to visit his teammates on the ice.

He credits a lot of his recovery to the support system around him.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)