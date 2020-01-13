Quincy hockey player thanks community for outpouring of support after scary injury on ice

BOSTON (WHDH) - A North Quincy High School hockey player is on the long road to recovery after suffering a severe injury on the ice and is thanking the scores of community members who have rallied behind him as he continues to recover.

Connor Kulig is on the mend in the intensive care unit at Children’s Hospital in Boston, where he is learning to move his hands again after a hit on the ice during a game against Scituate last week nearly left him paralyzed and with broken vertebrae in his neck.

“My hands are starting to come back,” Kulig told 7NEWS. “It was a clean hit, he hit me from my right shoulder and then I pivoted around so my right shoulder came swinging into the boards.”

Kuling said he was able to stand up during physical therapy on Monday and is crediting the support he’s received with helping him get back on his feet.

In addition to receiving a shout-out from Bruins defenseman Charlie Coyle, Kulig said he’s learned that coaches in his league are teaming up to create stickers in his honor that will be worn on players’ helmets from the rest of the season.

“It’s all been surreal,” Kulig said. “I don’t know how all this happened but it’s been the biggest help in the world.”

Once he tackles walking again, Kulig said he hopes to get back on the ice.

“I’ve got to be able to do that so I can play hockey,” he said. “And once I can walk to the rink I’ll probably start skating again.”

