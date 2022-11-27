QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - The community came together for Quincy’s 69th annual Christmas Parade Sunday afternoon.

The parade is a seasonal tradition, and locals consider it the perfect way to kick off the Christmas season.

Residents gathered along the 2.7 mile route, where the procession made its way through the city and filled the streets with sound. Local marching bands and others helped spread holiday cheer.

The Minuteman marching band from UMass Amherst was in the parade Sunday. They have performed at the Macy’s Day Parade and the President’s Inaugural Parade. Additionally, two of the students in the band graduated from high schools in Quincy.

Performers on themed floats were a part of the festivities as well.

“It’s pretty special. This is good for the community and all of the families and kids, and a great way to kick off the holiday season,” Brandon Curtin, one of the drivers for the parade, said. “We’ve been through a lot the last few years, so this is fun.”

