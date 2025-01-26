QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Quincy High School varsity cheer coach is on administrative leave amid an investigation into allegations they gave alcohol and marijuana to students and shared inappropriate images online.

In a letter to the school community on Friday, the Quincy Public Schools Superintendent Kevin Mulvey said the staff member, whose name has not been released, provided alcohol and marijuana to high school students on at least one occasion and shared “inappropriate images” and “private information in violation of student confidentiality.”

The investigation into the allegations remains active and the district says it is continuing to gather information.

It also says the students and families impacted have been notified.

In a statement, Mulvey said, “Quincy Public Schools is committed to providing a safe and secure learning environment for all.”

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)