Quincy human trafficking, attempted murder suspect held without bail

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A 29-year-old man accused of human trafficking and attempted murder was ordered held without bail Thursday after a SWAT team assisted Quincy police officers in executing a search warrant that resulted in his arrest.

After receiving a walk-in report of a larceny earlier this month, Quincy police launched an investigation that resulted in a judge approving a search warrant for an apartment at 25 Buckley St. that was executed about 3:42 a.m. Thursday morning by members of the Quincy Police Department’s Bureau of Criminal Investigations, SWAT team, and Crisis Negotiation Team.

The search resulted in the arrest of Robert Bozeman, of Quincy, on charges of human trafficking, assault with a deadly weapon, threatening to commit a crime, armed assault to murder, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, possessing a firearm without an FID card, assault with a deadly weapon, possessing cocaine with intent to distribute, possessing an electric stun gun without an FID card, and numerous assault and battery charges.

A prosecutor said a woman told police Bozeman had been trafficking her ever since the two met nine months ago.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)