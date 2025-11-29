QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - The city of Quincy marked the beginning of the holiday season Friday night with its annual tree lighting tradition.

Residents gathered to observe the twinkling lights, falling snowflakes, and musical performances.

“I just love it because, look, it’s festive out tonight and it’s like the beginning of the holiday season,” said Margaret Chaberek.

Quincy Mayor Thomas Koch stood on stage next to the guest of honor — Santa Claus!

Koch said the tree lighting has been a Quincy tradition for more than 70 years, and it only continues to grow in popularity.

“You see all the kids and their families coming together. You see the kids over the years have grown, they come back with their kids and their grandkids so it’s a great tradition,” he said. “It’s all about bringing those smiles on the kids’ faces.”

The lighting is a yearly ritual for many families, but others said this year was their first time experiencing the celebration.

“I came here to see the tree lighting and the beautiful music,” said Ava Deronette.

People involved said the night is all about getting into the holiday spirit and bringing the community together.

“I’ve been doing it since I was little,” said Kelly McNally.

“City of over a hundred thousand but tonight, it’s nights like this you feel like a small town,” said Koch.

And the celebrations continue into the weekend! Santa will be flying into the city on a helicopter Saturday, and there will be a Christmas parade held on Sunday.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)