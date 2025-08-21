QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Leaders in Quincy shared new details on safety concerns regarding the city’s fire gear.

Specific toxins have been identified in “turnout gear” purchased by the city.

Turnout gear includes special clothing that protects the firefighters from extreme heat and flames.

The equipment purchased by the city was specifically marketed to not contain Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAs).

PFAs are known as “forever chemicals” because they do not break down in the environment.

Quincy Mayor Thomas Koch said that firefighters’ safety is a top priority.

“We try to do everything we can to mitigate the risks and protect our firefighters,” Koch said. “And we know they take great risk. That great is their first line of defense, obviously, apparatus is important, but the gear is their first line of defense. So, what an outrage and betrayal by this company.”

7NEWS reached out for comment from the company that manufactured the gear but has yet to hear back.

