QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A 77-year-old Quincy man is facing criminal charges after police say he told an Asian man to ‘go back to China’ before striking him with his car, according to police.

Officers responding to a reported incident involving a vehicle in the area of 40 Washington St. around 11 a.m. Friday officers found the victim covered in dirt and limping with an apparent leg injury, police said.

He was offered an ambulance but refused treatment.

The victim said he saw the driver, John Sullivan, driving on Washington Street at a high rate of speed. After the two exchanged words, the victim said Sullivan said “he and his family should go back to China” before hitting him, causing him to land on the hood of the vehicle.

The victim alleged that after 50 yards, Sullivan stopped abruptly, causing him to fall off the vehicle before yelling “Go back to China” and hitting him again, sending him into a 15-foot-deep ditch in a construction zone.

Although Sullivan fled the scene, a witness followed him and he was stopped in Braintree.

He was arrested on charges of committing a civil rights violation, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (motor vehicle), reckless operation of a motor vehicle, and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident with personal injury.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)