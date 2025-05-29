BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Quincy man accused of helping a suspected killer escape capture is being held without bail.

David Mosley-Lott, 32, helped the suspect in a Brockton double-shooting evade police in March, according to prosecutors.

Mosley-Lott is also accused of instructing someone who knew the suspect to destroy their cell phone after investigators attempted to contact them.

Mosley-Lott pleaded not guilty.

Police say Davinci Leonard, 22, shot and killed two people in Brockton.

A second person was charged last week helping Leonard avoid law enforcement.

Brockton police are asking the public’s help with any information that could lead to Leonard’s arrest.

An 18-year-old and 15-year-old were both found with gunshot wounds in a parking lot at Westgate Drive. They later died from those injuries.

