BOSTON (WHDH) - A Quincy man was arrested and is accused of an aggravated assault on Lansdowne Street back in September.

Brandon Wilson, 27, was arrested Tuesday.

On Sunday, September 28, officers responded to the area of 3 Lansdowne Street for reports of an aggravated assault.

During the incident, police say the suspect, later identified as Wilson, struck the victim in the face before fleeing the area toward Brookline Avenue.

The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

