QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Quincy man was arrested and charged with animal cruelty after police say he attempted to light a raccoon on fire.

Quincy Police received a call on Saturday, Dec. 30 reporting that a person was attempting to light a raccoon on fire in the backyard of a house on Royal Street.

Upon arrival, officers saw two neighbors arguing and a live raccoon, with apparent burn injuries, in a trap cage.

In a video obtained by police, authorities said, Andrew Chieu, 63, of Quincy, could be seen “building a fire in a tin can” before placing the caged raccoon “on top of the tin can as the fire intensified”.

Chieu was placed under arrest and charged with violating animal cruelty laws. He was arraigned in Quincy District Court on Tuesday.

The raccoon was transported to a local animal hospital for treatment. The animal survived the incident and authorities said the extent of its injuries is unknown at this time.

