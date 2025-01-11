QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Quincy teen was arrested Friday afternoon in connection with a deadly shooting last year in Jamaica Plain, officials announced.

Jason Douglas is slated to be arraigned in Suffolk Superior Court on charges of murder, possessing a large-capacity feeding device, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, and unlawful possession of ammunition in connection with the fatal Sept. 23 shooting of Quami J. Clarke, 19, of Boston.

No additional information was immediately available.

