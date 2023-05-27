STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Quincy man is facing criminal charges in connection with an incident in Stoughton on Thursday that resulted in a shooting an serious car crash, officials said.

Anh Kieu, 39, was taken into custody around 4 p.m. Saturday at his home without incident and is being held on $20,000 cash bail pending his arraignment Tuesday in Stoughton District Court, police said.

Kieu is accused of pointing a gun at someone at a 7-Eleven on Washington Street in Canton, followed that person in their car while pointing a weapon at them and then was shot once when the person he was chasing fired at him. The chase resulted in a crash in Stoughton that left several people hospitalized.

He is expected to be arraigned on four counts of assault with a dangerous weapon and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox