STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Quincy man is facing criminal charges in connection with an incident in Stoughton on Thursday that resulted in a shooting an serious car crash, officials said.

Anh Kieu, 39, was taken into custody around 4 p.m. Saturday at his home without incident and is being held on $20,000 cash bail pending his arraignment Tuesday in Stoughton District Court, police said.

Kieu is accused of pointing a gun at someone at a 7-Eleven on Washington Street in Canton, followed that person in their car while pointing a weapon at them and then was shot once when the person he was chasing fired at him. The chase resulted in a crash in Stoughton that left several people hospitalized.

He is expected to be arraigned on four counts of assault with a dangerous weapon and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

