QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Quincy man is accused of a civil rights violation for racist comments he allegedly made during an encounter in front of the post office Friday morning.

Quincy police said 77-year-old John Sullivan rammed his car into an Asian resident named Daniel Ngo as his sister watched in horror.

Desiree Thien, Ngo’s sister who witnessed the incident with her three young kids, captured still photos and video of the alleged crime. She said Sullivan told them to “Go back to China” and said other racial slurs throughout the encounter.

Thien said Sullivan is “a real threat to the public,” and “he shouldn’t be out there at all.”

Sullivan is scheduled to appear in Quincy District Court for a dangerousness hearing Wednesday, Dec. 7.

