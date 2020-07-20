Quincy man charged with 5th OUI after allegedly hitting, killing man in wheelchair

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - An alleged repeat drunken driver has been accused of hitting and killing a man in a wheelchair who was crossing the street in Quincy Saturday night, police said.

David Bowering, 78, was charged with motor vehicle homicide and his fifth offense of operating under the influence of alcohol, according to a release issued by the department.

The victim, 72-year-old James Bouchie, was struck by a gray Kia Sportage while crossing Quincy Avenue near where the road intersects with Southern Artery around 8:30 p.m.

Bouchie was pushed out of his chair and emergency crews transported him to South Shore Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Bowering was ordered held until his dangerousness hearing, which has been scheduled for Friday.

The crash remains under investigation.

