Quincy man facing human trafficking charges in connection with brothel, massage parlor

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Quincy man is facing human trafficking charges after authorities say he was caught trafficking multiple women at both a residential brothel in Allston and a so-called “massage parlor” in Stoneham.

Geekin Ng, 59, of Quincy, was arraigned in Brighton District Court Friday on charges of trafficking of persons for sexual servitude and keeping a house of ill fame, Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey said in a statement.

Ng was arrested without incident Wednesday without incident in Allston by state troopers assigned to Healey’s Office and the Boston Police Department’s Human Trafficking and Special Investigation Units following a months-long investigation that revealed he ran a profitable and organized criminal enterprise through a residential brothel in Allston and Lucky Star Body Work in Stoneham.

At these locations, Ng allegedly offered sexual activity between women and buyers in exchange for money.

Prosecutors say he delivered food and other supplies to the locations, advertised sexual services to buyers, and received the majority of the profits.

Ng pleaded not guilty and was ordered held on $250,000 cash bail with the conditions of release that he surrender his passport and be subject to GPS monitoring.

A probable cause hearing is scheduled for June 27.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)