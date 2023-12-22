BOSTON (WHDH) - A 21-year-old man from Quincy is facing numerous charges after he allegedly ran from a crash in South Boston that left a building and Mercedes with significant damage, according to state police.

A Massachusetts State Police spokesperson said Cedric Fortune was taken into custody Thursday night after authorities spotted him running from the crash on East Broadway.

According to MSP spokesperson Dave Procopio, both the crash and arrest happened after a state police trooper initially saw a speeding, blue Mercedes run a red light at the intersection of Frontage Road and the Mass. Ave. Connector around 10:30 p.m.

“A few moments later the Trooper activated her cruiser’s emergency lights in order to conduct a motor vehicle stop,” Procopio stated in a news release. “The Mercedes’ driver refused to stop and accelerated at a very high rate of speed.”

For the safety of other vehicles on the road, Procopio said the trooper did not pursue the vehicle at the time.

Shortly afterwards, though, state police responded to reports of a car crashing into a building at 754 East Broadway.

With both the vehicle and structure significantly damaged, state police noted the car that ended up against the building’s foundation was the same Mercedes seen earlier.

Meanwhile, a trooper reportedly saw the suspected driver, Fortune, running down East Broadway, leading to a foot pursuit that ended after additional troopers and a K9 team located the 21-year-old near 626 East 3rd St.

As of Friday morning, authorities said Fortune faced the following charges:

Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Operating After License Suspension

Failure to Stop for Police

Leaving the Scene of a Crash that Caused Property Damage

Malicious Destruction of Property over $1,200

Speeding

Unsafe Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Failure to Stop/Yield at Traffic Signal

Trespassing

Officials said the trespassing charge stemmed from Fortune allegedly running through private property in an attempt to get away from police.

The 21-year-old later posted the $440 bail set for him after he was taken into custody.

Procopio added that at least one passenger who was in the Mercedes was still being sought.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)