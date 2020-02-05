Quincy man gets life in prison for brutally massacring Marshfield resident after second murder trial

PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Quincy man was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday for brutally massacring a Marshfield man inside his own home in 2015 following his second murder trial in a matter of months.

Michael Moscaritolo, 37, was found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of 45-year-old Robert McKenna, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz announced. Plymouth Superior Court Judge C.J. Moriarty then sentenced Moscaritolo to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

In addition to the murder charge, Moscaritolo was sentenced to serve 30-40 years in state prison to run concurrently with the sentence on the aggravated burglary and unarmed robbery charges. He was also sentenced to serve up to five years on five counts of larceny of a firearm.

“Rob McKenna was terrorized and left to die that day in 2015 and Michael Moscaritolo was the ringleader who orchestrated his massacre,” Cruz said in a statement. “This has always been about getting justice for Rob.”

Officers responding to a 911 call at 190 Damon’s Point Road found McKenna dead inside his home on Sept. 16, 2015, Marshfield police said. A medical examiner later ruled McKenna’s death to be a homicide and identified the cause of death to be exsanguination due to injuries to his right arm that severed large blood vessels and lacerations of the head.

After McKenna’s death, investigators collected clothing, footwear, and gloves at the scene and along the suspected route that the perpetrators took to leave the scene. Some of the items were said to be covered in blood that matched the victim’s DNA.

Investigators identified Moscaritolo, Mark C. O’Brien, and James W. Ferguson as the three men who broke into McKenna’s house.

Following a weekslong trial in May 2019, a jury found Moscaritolo guilty on one count each of aggravated burglary and unarmed robbery, and five counts of larceny of a firearm but failed to reach a verdict on the homicide charge and a mistrial was declared.

“Massachusetts State Police detectives together with Marshfield police worked tirelessly to solve this murder,” Cruz said. “This crime was complex with several defendants and I commend the excellent police work of investigators to close out this case and bring all of those involved with committing this horrific murder to justice.”

O’Brien and Ferguson were each convicted on one count each of murder, larceny and gun charges. They were both sentenced to serve life without the possibility of parole.

Lauren Kalil, 35, of Quincy, is expected to be sentenced at a later date after pleading guilty to one count each of accessory after the fact to murder and misleading a police officer.

