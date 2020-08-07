Quincy man identified as victim of fatal shooting in Mattapan

BOSTON (WHDH) - Authorities have identified a Quincy man as the victim of a deadly daylight shooting in Mattapan on Thursday morning that left the community and local officials equally frustrated.

Officers responding to a report of a person shot in the area of Hazleton Street and Blue Hill Avenue just after 9 a.m. found 26-year-old Lovenson Pierre suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to Boston police.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Boston Police Commissioner William G. Gross says this kind of violence is never OK but that it is especially concerning considering the time of day that it happened.

“We’re very disheartened at this uptick in violence but as I’ve said before, it’s going to take the work of Boston police, the DA, and it’s going to be the community,” he said. “It’s going to be up to us, folks, to help make sure that people that commit acts of violence are held accountable and held in jail. We are not giving up on our city.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Boston police homicide detectives at 617-343-4470.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

