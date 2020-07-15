BOSTON (WHDH) - Authorities have identified a Quincy man as the victim of a fatal shooting in Mattapan early Sunday morning.

Officers responding to a report of a person shot in the area of 25 Regis Road around 2 a.m. found 35-year-old Dwight Stamp suffering from gunshots wounds, according to Boston police.

He was transported to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Boston police homicide detectives at 617-343-4470.

