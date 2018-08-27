Quincy man indicted for trafficking multiple women for sex at Allston brothel

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Quincy man has been indicted for trafficking multiple women for sex at a residential brothel in Allston, officials say.

Geekin Ng, 59, faces one count each of trafficking persons for sexual servitude, deriving support from prostitution, maintaining a house of prostitution, keeping a house of ill fame, and money laundering, according to a press release issued Monday by the Massachusetts Attorney General’s Office.

Following a joint investigation, Ng was arrested in June in Allston by Massachusetts State Police and Boston Police Department’s Human Trafficking and Special Investigation Units, officials say.

The investigation revealed evidence indicating that Ng ran a residential brothel in Allston, which was set up as a front for human trafficking.

Officials say at the Allston location, Ng allegedly offered sexual activity between women and buyers in exchange for a fee, delivered food and other supplies, and advertised sexual services to buyers. Ng allegedly received the majority of the profits from these sexual encounters and used the money to perpetuate the criminal enterprise.

Ng will be arraigned in Suffolk Superior Court at a later date.

