QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Quincy man pleaded guilty to animal cruelty charges on Tuesday after he burned a racoon.

Andrew Chieu, 64, was sentenced to six month in jail, followed by two years probation.

Prosecutors say Chieu placed a caged raccoon on top of a fire in December 2023.

Officials say the raccoon had severe burns and was taken to an animal hospital.

The raccoon was treated for several days but ultimately died from its injuries two weeks later.

