Quincy man wins $1M lotto prize at ‘lucky store’ where he won big before

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Quincy man is crediting his “lucky store” with his big $1 million Massachusetts State Lottery win.

William Zangheeti Jr. is the winner of a $1 million prize in the lottery’s “$10,000,000 Mega Fortune” game.

He chose the cash option on his prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes).

He bought his winning ticket at Dedham Convenience Store on Cedar Street, where he won a $50,000 prize on a “Mega Fortune” ticket in 2017.

The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

One $10 million prize and four additional $1 million prizes are still available in the $20 instant game.

