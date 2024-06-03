QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - The mayor of Quincy could become one of the highest-paid mayors in the country following a vote by the city council set for Monday night.

Thomas Koch is serving his seventh term as mayor of the South Shore city.

He currently is paid $159,000 annually; if his raise is approved he could make as much as $370,000, a 132% raise.

That would be more than any United States mayor. New York City mayor Eric Adams’ salary is currently $258,000 and Boston mayor Michelle Wu’s salary is $207,000.

Quincy city councilors are also up for increases at tonight’s finance committee meeting.

