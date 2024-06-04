QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Quincy Mayor Thomas Koch is one step closer to getting a big pay raise.

Monday night the city’s finance committee approved a pay increase for Koch, currently in his seventh term.

His current salary is $159,000; a consulting firm he hired proposed a salary raise to $370,000, which would have made him the highest paid mayor in the country.

The committee approved a salary of $285,000. This would surpass New York City mayor Eric Adams’ salary, currently $258,000 and Boston mayor Michelle Wu’s salary, $207,000.

The salary is set to be finalized by the Quincy City Council next week.

