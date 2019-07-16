Quincy officers tease Braintree police about being better tippers after lemonade stand visit

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Quincy officers poked fun at Braintree police in a tweet about their visit to a lemonade stand on Tuesday afternoon.

The Quincy Police Department took to Twitter after officers purchased lemonade from a stand on Middle Street in Braintree.

They shared a photo of officers at the stand and claimed that they had given the children more generous tips than Braintree officers.

“We heard we were better tippers than Braintree police,” the department joked.

The officers visited the stand while on break from a funeral escort.

While on break during a funeral escort, officers came upon a lemonade stand on Middle St in #Braintree We heard we were better tippers than @BraintreePolice 🤫#CopsLoveLemonadeStands pic.twitter.com/F7VNRAxJn6 — Quincy Police (@quincymapolice) July 16, 2019

