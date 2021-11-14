QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Quincy school officials are planning to meet with parents Monday after a racist student-made video led to a fight and walkout at the city’s high school last week.

The student who made the video and another student got into a fight over the video on Tuesday, school officials said. The video was created a year ago but was recently shared on social media, and dozens of students walked out of class Friday in protest of how administrators had handled the situation.

The virtual meeting Monday begins at 3 p.m., with an in-person meeting scheduled for 5 p.m.

