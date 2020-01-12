Quincy parents fearful after reports of man approaching teenagers and asking for sex

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating reports of a man approaching teenagers and asking to pay them for sex in Quincy, and parents are on edge after the man was allegedly spotted several times.

One woman, who asked not to be named, said the man drove up to her 13-year-old daughter near a park at the Germantown neighborhood last Saturday, while she was with two friends — and offered her money for sex, starting at $50 and going to $500.

The man then reportedly drove up to the 13-year-old again in the same area several days later, this time chasing after her in broad daylight and in front of witnesses.

“Oh yeah, we heard the whole thing. You could hear him say the F word,” said Nicole Palermo, who witnessed the exchange and said another man intervened. “Then that man was like, ‘What are you doing?! What’s going on??’ and [the suspect] was just gone. Peeled off.”

Police confirmed they’re investigating several reports of the man and said they received a call of a similar incident outside the YMCA right next to Quincy High School. Those who reported seeing the man say he sped off after his victims called for help.

Several witnesses and parents gave 7News similar descriptions of the man, but police have not yet released a description.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)