Quincy parents on edge amid reports of man approaching teens, asking to pay for sex

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Several parents in Quincy are on edge as police investigate reports of a man who allegedly approached teenagers and asked to pay them for sex.

One mother, who asked not to be named, said a man drove up to her 13-year-old daughter near a park at the Germantown neighborhood last Saturday while she was with two friends, and offered her money for sex, starting at $50 and going up to $500.

The girls started to run away from the man who allegedly began to chase after them on foot.

“He got out of the car screaming the F word and chasing them and luckily they were able to make it to a safe location,” the mother explained.

Just a few days after this terrifying encounter, the mother claims it happened again in the same area.

The suspect allegedly approached her daughter in broad daylight and in front of witnesses, including Nicole Palermo.

“We heard the whole thing. You could hear him say the F word,” she recalled, adding that another man intervened. “Then that man was like, ‘What are you doing?! What’s going on?’ and [the suspect] was just gone. Peeled off.”

Police confirmed they’re investigating several reports of the man and said they received a call of a similar incident outside the YMCA right next to Quincy High School.

Parents say they received a letter from Broad Meadows Middle School Sunday night, urging caution and saying the man has been seen driving several different cars.

“I have little cousins and little nieces that live right over here so we’ve been talking about it all weekend,” Palermo said. “Keep your eye out for this one; be careful, he could be switching cars.”

Police have not released a description of the man.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

