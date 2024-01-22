QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Quincy Police officer stopped a driver going the wrong way on Saturday, unaware that he was actually uncovering a much larger crime.

Just after 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 20, the officer observed a Land Rover Defender exit the Holiday Inn Express in North Quincy by making an illegal turn into the wrong lane of Stratton Way. After pulling the driver over on West Squantum Street, it was discovered the operator did not have a license.

The driver was cited for a One Way/Restricted Way violation and Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle. As he did not have a license, the car was towed and the driver and his occupants were sent off.

Prior to towing the vehicle, though, an inventory conducted of the car uncovered over $70,000 in U.S. and foreign currency, foreign identification documents and a large quantity of what police believe to be stolen jewelry.

Four graduation rings were found with the jewelry: a 1960s Piedmont High School ring, a 1960s Woonsocket High School ring, a 1970s Female West Point ring, and a 1990s Texas A&M ring.

The operator of the vehicle, an Irish National, is believed by police to be part of “ongoing Irish Traveler construction frauds/scams more recently encountered by police in Massachusetts.”

Authorities said these scams typically begin “with an unsolicited visit to someone’s house by a contractor stating they have ‘leftover materials’ and the person keeps finding more items to repair on your property”.

Police said this type of crime is on the rise in Massachusetts. The operator faces pending charges, which Quincy Police Chief Mark Kennedy are a result of “good police work”.

“It is important for victims of these type of sophisticated scams to report these crimes as it allows our detectives to investigate and coordinate with other law enforcement agencies in the area, since these crimes are a regional issue,” Kennedy said in a statement.

This case remains under investigation by the Quincy Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation; the U.S. Department of Homeland Security was also notified.

The operator of the vehicle was issued a summons to appear in Quincy District Court for the motor vehicle offenses.

