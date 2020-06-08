QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Quincy police and animal control officers went above and beyond on Monday to rescue seven ducklings from a sewer drain.

In a post on Twitter, the department said Officer Patten and the city’s animal control officer worked together to rescue the ducklings, who were quickly reunited with their mom and two siblings, who waited nearby until they were free.

Today, Officer Patten assisted @CityofQuincy Animal Control in rescuing 7 duckling from a sewer drain. Mom and her 2 other ducklings waited nearby until they were reunited ❤️ pic.twitter.com/1pSpDtLX06 — Quincy, MA Police Dept (@quincymapolice) June 8, 2020

