Quincy police arrest alleged fentanyl traffickers after ‘mechanical hide’ found in vehicle

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Boston men were arrested on drug trafficking charges in Quincy Friday after officers found a mechanical stash in a vehicle, police said.

Members of the Quincy Police Drug Unit were monitoring the city’s Germantown neighborhood when they spotted what appeared to be a man buying drugs from the driver of a Honda Pilot, according to a release issued Monday. When they stopped the man who appeared to make the purchase, he admitted to buying heroin, police said.

After pulling over the Honda Pilot, officers arrested the driver, Jefferson Guerrero, 23, of Dorchester, and Joshua Martinez, 23, of Roxbury.

The vehicle was towed back to the police station, where officers located a mechanical “hide” under the front passenger seat. This mechanical hide contained about 46 grams of a substance believed to be heroin or fentanyl and about seven grams of a white powder believed to be cocaine.

Guerrero and Martinez were both arrested on charges including trafficking Class A substance over 36 grams, distribution of a Class A substance, possession of a Class B substance (cocaine) with intent to distribute, and conspiracy to violate the controlled substances act. Both are scheduled to be arraigned in Quincy District Court Monday morning.

Two arrested for trafficking Fentanyl >36grams after mechanical hide located in MV. Jefferson Guerrero, 23, of Mt. Everett St, Dorchester & Joshua Martinez, 32, of Annunciation Way, Roxbury scheduled to be arraigned in QDC this morning. https://t.co/btN9kDR5Tb pic.twitter.com/W3Dgv4poN8 — Quincy Police (@quincymapolice) July 2, 2018

