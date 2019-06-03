Quincy police arrest suspect in unarmed robbery of elderly woman

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Quincy police have arrested a suspect in connection with the unarmed robbery of an elderly woman.

Justin Tene, 20, of Dorchester, was one of the two men accused of stealing the victim’s credit cards at a Walmart in Quincy on May 25 and driving away in a rented U-Haul truck, according to police.

Tene allegedly used the woman’s credit cards at a GameStop in Braintree.

He is expected to be arraigned Monday in Quincy District Court on charges of unarmed robbery and assault and battery on an elderly person.

The second suspect has not yet been arrested, though police say additional charges may be forthcoming.

