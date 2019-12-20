Quincy police ask for help in search for missing man

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Quincy police are turning to the public for help locating a missing man who hasn’t been seen since Thursday morning.

Joseph Hutchins, 59, was last seen by his wife Thursday around 10 a.m., according to Quincy police.

He drives a 2006 white Chrysler with the license plate 3EZL50.

Anyone with information is asked to call Quincy police at 617-479-1212.

