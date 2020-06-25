Quincy police ask for public’s help as they investigate alleged unprovoked attack

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Quincy police are turning to the public for help as they investigate an allegedly unprovoked attack from June 12.

Officers were called to Rags Tavern on Washington Street around 9:10 p.m. and upon arrival found a 47-year-old man semi-conscious on the ground suffering from serious injuries to his face, according to a release issued by the department.

A witness at the scene told police that the victim was minding his own business when he was struck.

Anyone at Rags Tavern that night who may have witnessed the alleged attack or has any information that will assist with the investigation is urged to contact the police at 617-745-5782.

