Quincy police ask for public’s help to find clothing store burglar

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Officers are looking for a person who stole more than $1,200 worth of clothing from a Quincy store Friday, police said.
A man broke into Asian Express on Brook Street and stole clothing worth more than $1,200.
The man was described as black or Hispanic, wearing a Kings 55 hoodie, light jeans or sweatpants, white and dark-colored sneakers and either a hat or do-rag under the hood.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Dave Pacino at 617-745-5721 or dpacino@quincyma.gov.
