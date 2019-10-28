Quincy police ask for public’s help to find clothing store burglar

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Officers are looking for a person who stole more than $1,200 worth of clothing from a Quincy store Friday, police said.

A man broke into Asian Express on Brook Street and stole clothing worth more than $1,200.

The man was described as black or Hispanic, wearing a Kings 55 hoodie, light jeans or sweatpants, white and dark-colored sneakers and either a hat or do-rag under the hood.