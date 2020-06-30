QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Quincy police are asking for the public’s assistance in finding a missing woman.

Teresa Irene Murphy, 32, was last seen in front of Presidential Liquors on Friday, according to Quincy police.

She reportedly left her cellphone, identifications and credit cards at home.

Murphy is described as a dark-skinned female, standing 5-feet, 4-inches tall, weighing 120 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Det. Pieper at 617-745-5754 or ppieper@quincyma.gov.

