Quincy police bust illegal pill manufacturing operation, seize fentanyl

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Quincy busted an illegal pill manufacturing operation and seized a “large quantity” of fentanyl during a raid last week, officials announced Monday.

Detectives investigating possible drug trafficking at a rental garage facility in the Wollaston area uncovered a massive pill-making operation in a single-stall garage on the property on Jan. 6, according to the Quincy Police Department.

They also reportedly discovered fentanyl, powder-base precursors, commercial-grade pharmaceutical pill presses, and machinery used in manufacturing.

A DEA Clandestine Lab Response Team was called in to safely dismantle the equipment and dispose of chemicals that were found.

An investigation remains ongoing.

