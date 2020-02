QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - The Quincy Police Department unboxed a flashy new vehicle on Wednesday.

The department shared a video on Twitter of an officer riding around police headquarters on a new segway equipped with flashing emergency lights.

It’s not clear when the new addition to the fleet will hit the streets but the department tweeted, “#comingsoon.”

Officer White having a little fun checking out the @SegwayInc SE-3 Patroller that was just delivered! #comingsoon pic.twitter.com/tH06e0oWZG — Quincy Police (@quincymapolice) February 12, 2020

