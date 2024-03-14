QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Quincy police officers came to the aid of a 4-year-old girl who found herself in a precarious situation on Wednesday.

Police say Officers Kent Yee and Cameron Smith found the little girl about 10 feet in the air in the area of Wollaston Hill.

The girl was scared but uninjured, police said, and had snuck away from her mom “for just a few minutes and climbed the shrub, saying she wanted to get ‘closer to the sun’,” police wrote on the department’s Facebook page.

Firefighters from the Wollaston Fire Station (Engine 4 & Ladder 2) were able to quickly and safely remove the child from the tree.

Smith, being a former music teacher, sang a few songs with the young girl and gave her a few Junior Officer badge stickers.

