Quincy police ID suspect wanted in connection with liquor store armed robbery

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have identified a suspect wanted in connection with an armed robbery at a Quincy liquor store last month.

Police say Elhalaby Souhail, 23, of Lynn, was seen waving a knife at workers at Discount Liquors on Granite Street while demanding cash from the register before running off.

Anyone with information about Souhail is urged to call Quincy police.

